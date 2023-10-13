SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Eye surgeons in Shreveport are giving back to the community with free surgeries for those suffering from cataracts.

The ‘Giving Thanks, Saving Vision’ program is designed for people who need cataract surgery, but will likely go untreated due to financial constraints.

“When I joined the practice in 2010, we began traveling to Mexico to perform these cataract surgery mission trips. So, we would go to Mexico and help people who couldn’t afford to have cataract surgery or didn’t have access to care but were suffering from cataract blindness. In 2018, we recognized there was a need for a cataract mission here at home in Shreveport,” explains Dr. Lusk.

Qualifying candidates are usually at or below the poverty level or for some other reason may not have any access to insurance to be able to help them cover the costs of the surgery.

According to Lusk Eye Specialists, they typically receive patients from local optometrists that will see that they do need cataract surgery but are unable to cover the costs or have no medical insurance. They then will call Lusk Eye Specialists and they will contact the patient, who then will go through a screening process. Once approved the patient will be set up for a cataract evaluation.

The evaluation and surgery will be then conducted at no cost to the patient.

“We use the latest technique, it’s called phacoemulsification. It’s an ultra-sonic probe that goes through a self-sealing 2.5mm incision. The process takes about 15 minutes and people are back on their feet,” says Dr. Lusk.

After their surgery the patient then will go back to their regular OD for all post-operative care appointments.

Lusk Eye Specialists says the program has helped many patients get their eyesight back without having to worry about how they would cover the costs.

“It’s rewarding for us to see people back on the job, providing for themselves and fixing their handicap. It’s a lot of fun. It’s something we enjoy doing and at Thanksgiving it’s just a great way for us to give back to the community and say thanks,” says Dr. Lusk

Lusk Eye Specialists carry out this event the week of Thanksgiving. This year’s surgeries will be held on November 20, 2023.

For additional information, call (318) 222-555 or visit Lusk Eye Specialists.