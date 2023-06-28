SHREVEPORT, LA (KTAL/KMSS) -With the heat index climbing, a local business takes unique steps to ensure their workers stay hydrated while they work in blazing temperatures.

Fleaux Services president, Ryan Marlowe said with record high temperatures and heat index climbing above 110 degrees providing liquid IV hydration the company’s way of making sure those that work outdoors are safe.

“We felt that it was necessary to take preventative measures to mitigate any potential heat-related illness,” Marlowe said.

Marlowe wanted to get ahead of the heat curve making sure his employees don’t fall victim to dehydration.

“We have 22 workers receive IVs today, and we anticipate even more Thursday morning,” says Marlowe

Elizabeth Moore is the co-owner of Southern Hydreight the company tapped to provide the mobile IV treatments for Fleaux Services. According to Moore, the bags contain many vitamins and nutrients lost when you sweat.

“What we do in our bags and why we do it is we replace in our bags what you lose in sweat so science has shown us what you sweat .” you lose vitamin C vitamin b12 magnesium potassium sodium glutathione so we are pushing that back into you,” Moore said.

“To stop every 30 minutes and ensure that they are drinking water would be very difficult for them and not only them but for us as well,” Marlowe said.

Marlowe said getting IVs for his employees is more effective than trying to ensure they are taking adequate drink breaks throughout the day.

Moore said it’s better to be proactive to prevent heat-related injuries.

“The heat is brutal. Hurricanes and tornados get a lot of attention but the leading cause of death is heat-related death. And that happens when there isn’t a hurricane or a disaster. It’s days like today.” Moore said.