SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least one local hospital is seeing an increase in hospitalizations of children for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV.

“Respiratory Syncytial Virus, that’s the virus that causes respiratory infection in kids. It’s a very common virus, but a certain population in pediatrics and older adults are more susceptible to the virus,“ said Dr. Dayanand Bagdure, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary Medical Center Pediatric Critical Care Physician and Vice Chair of Pediatrics.

The rise in pediatric hospitalizations is due in part to the colder temperatures as more people are indoors, making it easier for viruses to spread. As of now, Bagdure says hospitals are not overwhelmed with RSV patients, but the fear is there will be fewer ICU beds in hospitals as more patients become hospitalized.

This disease affects everyone differently, especially those who have underlying conditions.

“It’s almost like a common cold, so some kids will just get fever, cough runny nose, but some kids will end up with breathing difficulties.”

The disease poses a higher risk for children with asthma, bronchitis, or any other health conditions. Bagdure says there are some signs to watch for when deciding whether to take a child to be checked for RSV.

“Children who are not able to keep anything down. That means they’re not drinking enough, they’re not active enough, their fever can’t be controlled with Tylenol or Motrin, commonly used for fever medication then they should reach out to their pediatrician.”

To prevent the spread of germs, people are encouraged to cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing into their elbows.

Click here to learn more about RSV.