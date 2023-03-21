SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The month of March in the medical world is all about bringing awareness to colon cancer.

This week is Gastrointestinal Nurses and associates Week.

During this time, the Gastrointestinal department at the VA Hospital has been giving out resources and educating its veterans on colorectal cancer.

Although the resources offered at this hospital are only for veterans, their doctors encourage all to keep the gut healthy.

According to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, Colorectal cancer, or CRC, is a disease of the colon or rectum, which are parts of the digestive system. It’s the second deadliest cancer in the United States.

Unlike most cancers, colorectal cancer is often preventable with screening and highly treatable when detected early. Some risk factors include smoking, drinking, obesity, and diabetes.

Doctors recommend that adults over the age of thirty-five contact their medical providers about being screened.