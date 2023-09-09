SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – COVID cases are on the rise in northwest Louisiana according to officials with the Louisiana Department of Health.

The COVID variant that is spreading now is not considered much different from previous Omicron variants. However, a few patients have presented with a new variant. Dr. Martha Whyte, Public Health Director of Region 7, said there are not a lot of cases worldwide and none in our area, so they don’t really know how it’s going to affect people when it starts spreading.

The medical community advises high-risk people to continue to use precautions such as wearing a mask, keeping their distance, and washing their hands. Most people who become infected will have a mild case.

Vaccine boosters will continue to be important for everyone.

With the number of people who have been infected COVID immunity has increased, but boosters help lower the risk of death.

Medical professionals and researchers now understand COVID better and have Paxlovid to treat it, which is why Dr. Whyte believes the days of mandatory masks and lockdowns are behind us.