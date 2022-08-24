DeSoto Parish, La. (KTAL/KMSS) CHRISTUS Outpatient Therapy cut the ribbon on Tuesday’s new Stonewall location, bringing high-quality physical therapy to Desoto Parish.

The facility offers treatment for many orthopedic conditions. Patients can receive therapy if they have injured their back, knee, ankle, and other areas.

“We’ve got a great program, great therapists with experience in outpatient therapy treating a lot of conditions, orthopedic conditions. We’re excited for the residents down here to have access to quality healthcare,” said Director of Outpatient Radiology Mike Jones.

The facility is open to student athletic trainers as well. CHRISTUS has partnered with North DeSoto High School to allow student trainers to have a convenient location to practice their skills.

“Part of the CHRISTUS care, we actually provide athletic trainers for some of the local athletic programs, so north DeSoto will have athletic trainers down there. And so football season is ready to kick off, so any of those student-athletes are injured during their play, they can also come for rehabilitation,” said Jones

Director of Outpatient Therapy and Sports Medicine, Nick Huckaby, says he understands the injuries athletes see as a former athlete himself. He hopes they can return patients to their prior level of function and reach their potential.

All ages are welcome.