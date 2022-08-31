SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The Light Adjustable Lens is taking over the eye surgery world in the Arklatex.

Dr. Jeffery Lusk, with Lusk Eye Specialist located at 451 Ashley Ride, explained what this new procedure offers.

“It’s the first lens ever that, after cataract surgery that, we can adjust someone’s vision. We can refine someone’s vision after surgery rather than just before the surgery,“ said Lusk.

According to Dr. Lusk, this procedure does not take long following the initial cataract surgery.

“Well, they get their surgery done like ordinary cataract surgery. It’s a 15-minute outpatient surgery, and they come back in three weeks to refine their vision to get even sharper clearer vision.“

Dr. Lusk usually says most folks who receive cataract surgery are in their 50s and older. It is a procedure for replacing your natural lens with a synthetic intraocular lens. Recently, he has seen younger patients interested in cataract surgery and Adjustable Lens surgery.

“We have more people with visual demands that want to see better at different distances.“

Dr. Lusk says if anyone has questions, feel free to contact their office at (318) 284-5550 or your local eye care provider.