SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The LSU Health Shreveport strike team will be offering monkeypox vaccines at this weekend’s Pride in the Park event.

The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 10, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Those eligible for the vaccine include:

  • Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner
  • Anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure, including:
    • Are HIV positive, or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection
    • Are experiencing homelessness
    • Use IV drugs
    • Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex
    • Have significant skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue
    • Work at establishments where close, intimate activity occurs (i.e., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)
  • Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure
  • Anyone who has been determined to be at high risk by a healthcare provider or public health official

Team members will also be offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Pride in the Park will take place at Betty Virginia Park at 3901 Fairfield Ave. in Shreveport.