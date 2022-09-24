TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Arkansas Department of Health will provide flu vaccines across the state to prepare for the upcoming flu season.

The Miller County Health Unit, will host its drive-through flu shot clinic Tuesday.

Past events were at the Four States Fair Grounds but will take place at the actual Health Unit this year. The clinic is open to anyone without charge, but those with insurance should bring their ID card.

“You want to make sure that you get the vaccine when it’s available, it does take up to a couple of weeks to build immunities, and so even if you get the flu, hopefully, it will keep your symptoms as milder than it would be if you didn’t,” said Miller County Health Unit Administrator Julie Huntley.

Huntley asked that anyone who attends the flu shot clinic wear short sleeve shirts.

The flu shot clinic is on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Miller County Health Unit 503 Walnut Street, Texarkana, Ark.