MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – McCurtain County is again asking voters to approve a proposal to help fund a new hospital.

The county hopes to add 2% to the lodging tax to fund a new county hospital in Idabel. On Monday night, the county hosted a town hall meeting to educate residents about the lodging tax they hope to pass on November 8th.

“This is a tax that would not affect the locals or the taxpayer. It would affect tourism,” said CEO of McCurtain Memorial Hospital Brian Whitfield.

For several years, the county has had a 3% lodging tax, but if this proposition passes, it will rise to 5%.

The ER Nursing Director, Charlie Johnson, says they see about 15,000 people a year, most of which come from tourists.

“A lot of the times you see the increase from injuries, sicknesses, you know multiple reasons why these patients are coming to us while they’re on vacation.”

Whitfield says a new hospital is long overdue.

“The current facility is pushing 50 years old or just over 50 years old. There is a number of issues with the current facility. The other aspect is that the building is currently not to code as healthcare has evolved and so forth,” said Whitfield.

Monday’s town hall is the third time the county has proposed getting a new hospital. Previously, administrators asked for a bigger hospital. Now the new administration is looking only to meet the needs of the residents and tourists.

“It is a critical access hospital. We will continue to offer the same services again on the smaller scale. We will continue to offer emergency services through our ER, our inpatient services through acute inpatient, swing bed; a number of the services that we currently provide will continue to be serviced,” said Whitfield.

If passed, the new hospital would cost about 30 million dollars.