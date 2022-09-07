MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City officials are advising citizens that a water main suffered a major rupture Wednesday evening.

They say a large number of customers and businesses will experience low or no water pressure while crews work to repair the issue. The city hopes to have the water pressure restored within the next few hours.

During a loss of water pressure, the Louisiana Department of Health recommends that water be disinfected before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.)