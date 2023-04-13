SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LSU Health Shreveport and Tiger Research Group recently ran a study on whether topical CBD is effective for athletes experiencing chronic pain.

Former LSU Tiger and Dallas Cowboy linebacker, Bradie James, is the founder of Tiger Research Group.

Over 100,000 Americans are expected to die from opioid addiction this year. The study offers promising new research to hopefully lessen that number. Prescribing a CBD ointment instead of traditional pain relief medication means less risk of falling victim to opioid addiction.

The six week study is the first of its kind and hopes to create a safer alternative to pain relief medicine.

“These athletes had experienced lower limb injuries and inflammation and damaged the joints through many years of participating in athletics and so they wanted some relief from the pain associated with that,” said Kevin Murnane, LSUHS Associate Professor.

Researchers said the data showed promising results.

“So it’s not just their pain went down, their lives got better,” Murnane said. “The quality of their life got better. Their ability to engage with their family and friends and colleagues got better. Their ability to carry out their professional lives all got better.”

A similar research case will be conducted soon with military veterans experiencing chronic pain.

“It will help our city thrive because it’s hard to reduce crime in the city without affecting addiction and mental health and behavioral health because they’re so closely intertwined,” Murnane said.