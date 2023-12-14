LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — 21 million Americans have at least one addiction ranging from smoking, excessive drinking, vaping, and misusing prescription drugs.

Universal Drugstore analyzed four addictions across the United States to find out what is their most common form of addiction.

Louisiana ranked second highest for excessive drinkers with 22% – that’s over 1.02 million residents.

Excessive alcohol use can have negative effects on both short-term and long-term health, as per The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance Systems.

These effects include unintentional injuries, violence, chronic diseases, and learning and memory problems.

The study ranks Louisiana fourth nationwide across all four categories (smoking, drinking, illicit drug users, and e-cigarettes).

According to their research, over 881 600 Louisiana residents are addicted to smoking.

Source: Universal Drugstore.

CDC collected the data from seven years of responses from landline phone participants.

In Shreveport, UpRising Addiction Center, a rehab and addiction center, focuses on holistic healing.

Additionally, they provide educational resources to families in order to help them better understand and support their loved ones.

Source: Universal Drugstore.

According to the study, the United States is the country where drug disorders are the most prevalent, with 3.4% of the population affected.

Highlighting the ongoing issues America faces with drug addiction, as of 2020, around 37 million Americans aged 12 and above were illegal drug users.