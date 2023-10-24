SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A statewide women’s wellness initiative is coming to Shreveport in November and the goal is to “empower and educate women around their health.”

“We are really trying to educate women around their health, their whole health. And so we are going to have a slew of professionals and topics as it relates to women’s wellness,” Nutritionist Ellen McKnight Hill said.

Hill said the event will cover maternal health, nutrition, and mental health among other wellness topics.

“The Well Woman” event will be downtown at the Shreveport Regional Arts Council on Saturday, November 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event is open to women of all ages and walks of life and will travel to Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Lake Charles as well.

The event is a seminar luncheon, covering topics like nutrition, mental wellness, yoga, and more. Attendance is free, however, you must pre-register to attend as space is limited.

You can register through the Maxine Firm, or by texting “WELLNESS” to 225-334-8802.