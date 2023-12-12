LOUISIANA (KTAL/KMSS) — Over 500,800 Louisiana residents suffer from Type 1 Diabetes (T1D); however, research reveals early detection can be done years in advance to reduce the risk of hospitalization.

“Type 1 Diabetes is an autoimmune condition. What that means is the body’s own immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys the cells in the body that produce insulin”

“This is a problem because we need insulin to survive,” says Dr. Anastasia Albanese-O’Neill at JDRF International.

This chronic condition means the body is insulin-dependent.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) notes that diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death in the United States in 2019, affecting 11.3% of the American population.

In contrast, Dr. Albanese-O’Neil says Type 2 individuals make insufficient insulin, and their bodies become resistant to it.

“And that risk is about 1 in 300 in the general population of the United States. But in relatives, that risk is magnified 15-fold so that risk is no longer one in 300 but 1 in 20,” states Dr. Desmond Schatz.

Costing Louisiana diabetic residents $4.2 billion annually in medical costs reported by the CDC.

According to the Diabetes Leadership Council, early detection can occur months or even years in advance through a simple blood test.

“And we can detect this disease many weeks, months, years before the onset of the disease, and that gives us a window of opportunity,” says Dr. Schatz, “An opportunity to diagnose the disease early, to prevent hospitalization with what we call diabetic ketoacidosis.”

The survey found more than half (55%) of parents surveyed said they would proactively have their child screened for T1D if they knew it could reduce the risk of a life-threatening complication.

T1D develops in three stages, and most people are not diagnosed until the final stage, when symptoms of Diabetes evolve into fluctuating blood sugar and insulin dependence, according to the DLC.

Dr. Schatz says early detection helps prevent hospitalization and serious complications.

“We also do know that early diagnosis can lead to early therapy, and we do that early therapy can lead to much better long-term control and gives us the opportunity to establish relationships with patients so they can understand more about the disease,” says Dr. Schatz

They underline that early detection gives DLC the opportunity to enroll in research with the hopes of preventing, delaying, and ‘ultimately curing T1D.’

“It also gives us an opportunity to and enrolling in research and understanding [it] because we don’t yet know what causes diabetes. We’ve not yet found the trigger, if you will. We don’t fully understand the mechanism of this autoimmune disease,” says Dr. Schatz.

He and Dr. Albanese-O’Neil both have a personal connection to T1D when their child became the first in the family diagnosed with this chronic condition, which prompted them to get tested.

Dr. Albanese-O’Neil encourages individuals to go to gettingaheadoftype1.org to get screened.

“The good news is that 95-97% of people are going to come back with a negative result, so that’s the good news,” she said. “But for the 4-5% of these family members that get a positive result, follow-up is essential,” says Dr. Albanese-O’Neil.