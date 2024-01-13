SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do, and if you have got to do it in frigid temperatures, there’s a chance you become frostbitten.

There are a few things you can do to avoid frostbite and what you should do if you are suffering from frostbite.

What is frostbite?

According to the Mayo Clinic, frostbite is an injury that happens when skin and underlying tissues freeze. Frostbite starts as frostnip, which leaves no permanent damage to the skin.

Symptoms of frostbite include cold skin and a prickling feeling, followed by numbness and inflamed or discolored skin. The skin may become hard or appear waxy as frostbite worsens.

How do you get frostbite?

Frostbite happens when the skin is exposed to cold, windy weather – however, skin covered by gloves and outer clothing can be affected, too. It is important to wear sufficient clothing for the weather that you will be exposed to.

Staying out in extreme cold and wind for too long puts you at risk of frostbite. The risk increases when temperatures drop below 5 degrees, even if the wind speed is low; when the windchill drops to minus 16.6 degrees, exposed skin can become frostbitten in less than 30 minutes.

You can also develop frostbite by making direct contact with freezing metals or very cold liquids.

If you are not showing severe symptoms of frostbite, you can take these self-care measures – remove wet clothing, protect affected areas from further cold exposure, avoid walking on frostbite feet, and use a pain reliever to ease discomfort and pain caused to extremities.

How do you prevent frostbite?

Limit time spent outside in extreme cold

Dress in several loose layers of warm clothing

Wear a hat or headband to completely cover ears

Wear mittens rather than gloves; wear moisture-wicking socks with liners

Watch for signs of frostbite developing

Carry emergency supplies, including clothing, in case you become stranded while traveling

Don’t drink alcohol if you plan to be outdoors

Eat well-balanced meals and stay hydrated

Keep moving – this will keep your blood flowing and help you stay warm, but don’t overdo it

Seek medical attention for frostbite if you experience:

Signs and symptoms of superficial or deep frostbite

Increased pain, swelling, inflammation, or discharge in the area that was frostbitten

Fever

New, unexplained symptoms

Skin that is hard, cold, or blotchy requires emergency medical care.