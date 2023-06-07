SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana could start providing government-issued ‘commemorative certificates’ to women who suffer miscarriages at 20 weeks or earlier.

The Senate passed house bill 457 sponsored by State Representative (R – Bossier) Raymond Crews.

Similar to a birth certificate, the certificate will include the name and gender of the lost fetus.

The surname of the person who lost the baby will automatically be assigned and included on the document.

The bill was sent to the governor for approval on Wednesday and will allow the Vital Records Registry to provide one free copy of the certificate upon request.