SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a sharp drop at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, local hospital officials are anticipating a bad flu season this year.

“We had almost non-existent flu season, so that kind, I think, gave people a false sense of security that the flu wasn’t around anymore,” said WK Quick Care Urgent Care Center Medical Director Dr. Catherine Speights.

The safety measures used to mitigate COVID-19, such as wearing a mask, social distancing, or washing your hands, also helped decrease the flu.

“We’ve definitely seen an uptick in the number of flu cases. If you’re looking at last year, we had a pretty significant number of flu cases, and I’m afraid this year we will repeat it again.”

Unless, of course, you take your flu shot.

“It’s actually what they called a Quadrivalent shot, which protects you from four different strains,” said Dr. Speights.

Speights says one can still get the flu even after the flu shot, but you’ll be better prepared. She says the shot helps your body fight against the new strain better than it could otherwise.

Flu is most dangerous for the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and those with certain health problems.

“They may not be as protected as you are, so you need to get the flu shot, not only to help yourself but to help the people in your life and your community,” says Dr. Speights.

Willis Knighton will offer drive-thru flu shots on Wednesday in the parking lot at Quick Care Bossier from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

They will also host a vaccine clinic on Saturday at the WK Portico Center parking lot from 8:00 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If insurance coverage is not available, the cost of the shot is $35. Those interested are encouraged to pre-register online.