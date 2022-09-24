SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month, and doctors across the nation are raising awareness about the early symptoms and preventable tips for women.

Dr. Richard Mansour, professor of Medicine at LSU Health Shreveport and program director of Hematology/Oncology Fellowship at Feist-Weiller Cancer Center, talked about the deadly disease.

“It starts in the ovaries or fallopian tube and drops onto the ovary and then grows in the pelvis and eventually spreads into the entire abdominal cavity if it’s an aggressive ovarian cancer, “ Mansour said.

There are many early signs of Ovarian Cancer, he said, with the biggest being pelvic pain.

“Bloating, pelvic pain, lower or mid-abdominal pain, difficulty eating, “ Mansour said.

Mansour added that there also are studies that say urinary symptoms can also be a sign of ovarian cancer.

For example, like having to urinate frequently. “Small amounts for a long-prolonged period of time, “ he said.

Mansour said the surgical removal of the ovaries is one way to prevent ovarian cancer in patients who have been identified as having a hereditary high risk for ovarian cancer

He also said some studies that suggest birth control medication can slow the risk of ovarian cancer.

Ovarian Cancer can become aggressive if not treated and the fatality numbers are high in Louisiana, Mansour said. “In Louisiana, the numbers are about 270 cases with 190 deaths. About two out of three patients get it, die from it.”

Mansour recommended screenings with a gynecologist if any early signs of Ovarian cancer are detected.