SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – With the current blood shortage in Florida, members of the community are coming together to help the Floridians dealing with Hurricane Ian.

LifeShare Blood Center has committed to offering blood donations to Florida Hospitals in need.

So far, the blood center has sent around 360 units for those needing blood to Florida. That donation equates to a day’s collection of blood.

Florida officials have only asked LifeShare for about 20 percent of blood donations for those in need.

“We’ve actually had a really good month this September. That means units on the shelf are ready to go and our hospitals have been supplied with blood they need. So, we were able to answer that call, “said Executive Director Benjamin Prijatel.

Although LifeShare provided 20 percent of blood donations, they will send more to Florida if they receive more donations.

The blood centers are open Monday through Saturday. You can make an appointment at LifeShare.org.