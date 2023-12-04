SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Kroger announced an event that will save customers their hard earned cash during the cold and flu season.

(Source: Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Kroger’s wellness savings event is running now through Dec. 12. During the event customers are eligible to save $10 when they use their shopper’s card and spend $30 on select health and wellness items.

Jess Loesch, the Health and Wellness Leader in Kroger’s Dallas Division, said that Kroger helps customers save on essential products and encourages shoppers to take control of their health by getting vaccinated.

Customers who need eligible cold and flu products while they are symptomatic can pay using Health Savings Accounts and Flexible Spending accounts.

The list of Kroger’s HSA/FSA eligible products can be found by clicking here: HSA/FSA Shop.