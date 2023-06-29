SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Are you struggling to see while driving at night? You might have cataracts.

June is Cataract Awareness Month, and it is very important to recognize the early signs of the condition and how to combat it.

Cataracts are the clouding of the natural lens in your eyes, and it affects people 60 years and older. People with cataracts can experience blurred or dimmed vision. They also have difficulty seeing at night. They can also have sensitivity to light and glare.

Living with blurry eyesight does not have you be your reality, and according to Lusk Eye Specialists, the removal is simple.

“It’s never been easier to get your cataract out,’ says Dr. Byan Lusk.

According to the experts, the removal of a cataract takes fifteen minutes, or less!

“What happens is the cloudy lens comes out, a new clear acrylic lens comes in and that is a permanent lens that is there for the rest of your life,” explains Dr. Bryan Lusk.

For more information, visit Lusk Eye Specialists.