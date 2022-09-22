SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Shreveport water department is tackling a 28 million dollar project to upgrade parts of the city’s sewer system.

This project will affect the Brookmeade and Querbes drive areas. The department says the pipes are more than 70 years old and need repairs. It will happen in two phases and take more than a year to complete.

Neighbors can expect road closures, and some may have to park in the street so crews can get to pipes underneath driveways. The ultimate goal is to eliminate all the sanitary overflow to comply with the clean water act.

“They have cracks in them. They are leaking whenever it rains hard. All the water gets in the pipes and causes it to flow out of the manhole, which is a pretty disgusting event for the people that live by,” said Director of the Water and Sewerage Department William Daniel.

Daniel says neighbors told him they are glad the city is addressing the problem.