SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Daylight saving time always springs forward on the second Sunday in March and falls back on the first Sunday in November.

Daylight saving time begins Sunday, Nov. 6 and we will be gaining an hour of sleep.

In the 1800s, access to electricity was limited, and people associated light with being awake and dark with sleep. Now, hundreds of years later, we still go by the same practice.

Dr. Michelle Yetman is a Clinical Psychologist and an Associate Clinical Professor of Rehabilitation Science at LSU Health Shreveport. Dr. Yetman explained how important a consistent sleep pattern is to our everyday lives, and how dangerous disrupting that pattern can be.

“Better sleep equals better health. And anything that disrupts your sleep is harmful to your health, “said Dr. Yetman.

Believe it or not, losing just one hour of sleep can negatively impact your life and others around you more than you know. Sleep deprivation can cause all sorts of health-related issues. That’s why “falling back” an hour has such a positive impact.

“There can be an increase in murder vehicle accidents, increase in heart attacks, more work accidents, “said Dr. Yetman.

Although we will be gaining an extra hour of sleep, Dr. Yetman says it’s very important that we stick to a consistent sleep schedule.