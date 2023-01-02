SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana was a little busier than usual early Monday morning, thanks to the annual influx of people making fitness one of their New Year’s resolutions.

“This is not typical for this time of day, we’re definitely a little bit more crowded today on the day after New Year’s day than we typically are,” said Wellness Director Misty Alexander.

Exercising more, eating healthier, and losing weight are usually the most common New Year’s resolutions. In fact, 52% of Americans said that their New Year’s resolution is to exercise more in 2023; 50% of people wanted to eat healthier, and 40% of people wanted to lose weight, according to the Statistic Global Consumer Survey.

Albert Powell, who’s been going to the gym since 2018, said the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana was so packed, he had to change up his usual routine.

“Yeah, it’s definitely crowded. I’m guessing because it’s the New Year, but I kind of have an issue because I had to go on the cross fit room today ’cause all the weights were taken up in here.”

Another gym goer, Courtney Rayburn, says she is pleased to see everyone at the gym for the New Year.

“But I just hope they continue it,” Rayburn said.

In reality, not everyone will stick with their New Year’s fitness resolution.

“It’ll definitely start to decline as you see January winding down,” says Alexander, adding one way to remain consistent is having someone hold you accountable, like a friend or family member. Or finding something you love doing.

“Just because your neighbor might like to jog doesn’t mean you like to jog. Yoga might be more of your thing, or water aerobics or cross fit.”

The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana has close to 9,000 members, and there might be an uptick now that more people are at the gym right after the New Year. However, that number is subject to change the further in the year we go.

“I’ll be a little happy next week ’cause I know some people are not going to come anymore,” says Powell.