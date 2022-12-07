SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport has more than three times the average national rate of children wounded by gunfire, and doctors at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport are working to stem the bloodshed with a new program.

Oschner LSU Health operates the only Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center in the region, that provides advanced trauma care to treat the most serious of injuries. They see many shooting victims, and far too many of them are children.

That’s why the hospital launched its PROTECT (Providing Resources and Outreach Tools for Every Child and Teen) program in May. The program offers violence intervention services for pediatric trauma patients. Staff at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport developed the program with assistance from a mentoring facility in St. Louis.

“They’ve reduced their re-injury rate from 40% down to almost 4% with their program, and they’ve helped untold numbers of families,” Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s Pediatric Trauma Coordinator Mike Nolan said.

Ochsner LSU Shreveport Trauma Surgeon and Medical Director of the PROTECT program, Dr. Brett Chapman, says the program can help reduce the number of children coming back with second and third injuries.

Nolan says gun violence should be viewed as a public health issue, and the program takes that approach to address it.

He says children hospitalized for health issues, such as diabetes, receive many services when they’re discharged to help keep them well. This includes detailed discharge instructions, dietician access, follow-ups with an endocrinologist, and digital medicine support. Gunshot victims often receive discharge instructions and a follow-up visit to take care of the wound and little else.

“There’s detail that goes over how to take care of that physical wound and then, basically, ‘try not to get shot again’ and go home. These two look totally different, and they should not look different.”

Under the PROTECT program, the hospital partners with community resources to offer better support services to the children and their families. When they admit a child with a gunshot wound into the ER, staff members do a quick social work assessment to determine if they have access to food, a home, and clothing.

If they choose to enroll in the program, the staff does a deeper assessment to determine if other environmental factors may have been involved.

“What are the things that caused them to be wherever they were when this injury happened? Is it because of the family, the mom and dad, they don’t have a job? So, what can we do for them? Do they have an education?” Nolan said.

He says the intent is to provide the children with whatever they need to stay safe.

The program consists of three parts: mental health, education, and environmental support.

He says when pediatric gunshot victims arrive in the ER, they suffer from acute stress disorder. If staff can address that as it’s happening, it helps prevent the child from developing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder later.

Education support is available for children and adults. It can include going through a job interview or learning Office Excel.

Nolan says community partners work with the hospital to provide a way for the kids to find safe places.

“We don’t have housing for them, but if the child or teenager decides, ‘When I get out of school every day, I don’t want to go hang out with these same places,’ where’s a safe place for them to go? So now we’re partnering with SPAR to get a route in the community to do things like that.”

The hospital continues to stay in touch and build relationships with the children and their families. Nolan says some of the patients that have gone through the program call them when anything comes up, which is precisely what they hope the program will do.

Statistics for children wounded by gunfire are grim, skyrocketing since 2019. According to Dr. Chapman, there was a 34% national increase in children’s deaths due to gunshot wounds. That’s double the national average for adults.

Those numbers are even higher in Shreveport.

“If you look at all of our patients who are pediatric patients who come in with traumatic injuries, 26% of them were due to firearm injuries. The national average is 8%. So, we are more than 3x the national trauma center’s average in terms of the proportion of our pediatric patients to come in with gun-related injuries.”

Not every shooting can be addressed with these kinds of preventative steps. In October, two toddlers were kidnapped and fatally shot in a domestic disturbance in West Shreveport. The gunman in that case went on to take his own life with a gun.

But the hospital hopes the PROTECT program can help them reach kids who have encountered gun violence or suffered injuries due to accidental gunfire. It happened as recently as Sunday afternoon when a child was wounded in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood while playing with a gun with another child.

Earlier this year, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith pleaded with the public to take precautions to secure firearms in homes where children are present after three young children were wounded in two separate accidental shooting incidents.

Nolan admits there are challenges in implementing the new program, however.

“The one thing that we were told from our mentor facility was that, until the community knows who you are, it’s really hard to get a family to enroll. And we heard that; kind of took that to heart. But now we’ve seen that. They don’t know who we are. Some think we’re coming there to try to take their kids or disrupt their lives. There’s just, they don’t know who we are. There’s no trust,” said Nolan.

As residents in St. Louis learned about the program there, the hospital saw an increase in enrollment.

According to Nolan, those enrolled in the new program at Ochsner have already seen a lot of progress. They hope that, as Shreveport residents become familiar with what they can do, the hospital will see the same increase in enrollment from the community.