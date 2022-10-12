SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After months of back-and-forth between health care providers and the City of Shreveport, the health care plan for employees and retirees reaches its conclusion.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, the Health Care Trust Fund Board’s three-tiered plan moved forward.

The board approved the plan in September, and council members weighed further additions and alternatives to it but ultimately found the plan served the best interests of citizens and the city. The plan is a three-tiered option that includes the larger hospitals of Ochsner LSU Health, Christus, and Willis-Knighton. This includes the pre-existing optional Medicare Advantage plan.

Council members said the plan allows people to stay with the same doctors without paying more while offering a cost-savings option.

“The plan that the Health Care Trust Fund Board approved simply does that. If you are with a certain hospital now, you can stay with that hospital and not pay a penny more. If you want to look to save money, there’s an option to save money. This plan also saves the city money,” said Shreveport District E Councilman Dr. Alan Jackson. ” So once I understood the plan and understood the concerns, to me, this plan was the win-win. If we’re taking the hospitals out of it. Forget who’s in tier-one; forget who’s in tier-two. If we’re focused on the citizens and what they want, this plan accomplishes that goal.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, three council members, Grayson Boucher, John Nickelson and Levette Fuller, co-sponsored an amendment to the three-tier plan allowing Willis-Knighton another chance to match its competitor’s pricing. However, without the votes needed, councilwoman Fuller withdrew the resolution authorizing the Health Care Trust Fund Board’s plan to move forward with it.

The health care plan will go into effect at the beginning of January. The education process for employees and retirees to understand their options will begin soon.