SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ochsner LSU Health, in partnership with March of Dimes and Peaceful Rest Baptist Church, is hosting an event to raise awareness about premature birth.

November is Prematurity Awareness Month when healthcare providers nationwide focus on preterm birth and preventative measures.

Preterm birth is a birth that happens before 37 weeks of pregnancy, according to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.

In a press release, they reported that in 2022, 10.4% of all births in the United States were preterm, earning the country a D+ rating for preterm birth for the second year in a row. In Louisiana, that rate is even higher at 13.3%. Additionally, Black babies in Louisiana are 1.5 times more likely to be preterm.

The free dinner event, “Small Actions, BIG Impact“, is open to all women of childbearing age and will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Peaceful Rest Baptist Church Learning Center.

Ochsner LSUHS stated, ‘Babies born prematurely are more likely to have intellectual and developmental disabilities such as communication disorders, cerebral palsy, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and neurological disorders.’

They note that premature infants often require extended hospitalization and specialized care, which can cause financial strain for families.

The theme, “Small Actions, Big Impact” focuses on preventative measures featuring Ochsner LSU Health – Women’s Health Center, nurse practitioner Anetra Davis; and Certified Doula and health birth ambassador for March of Dimes, Crystal Cooper-Taylor.

Community resource groups will be in attendance to provide critical information.