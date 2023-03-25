SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City leaders and criminal justice, human rights, and civil rights advocates Saturday to discuss violence in the community and explore ways Shreveport police, business, and civic leaders can collaborate to improve the quality of life for all residents.

Guns are the leading cause of death among children and teens in Louisiana. In Louisiana, an average of 112 children and teens die by guns yearly, and 74% are homicides. In the US, 60% of teen gun deaths are homicides, according to CDC data.

The citywide panel discussion is organized by PIPES (Priorities, Intentions, Practical, Exchanges) Founder Terrance Winn; and will be held at the David Raines Community Center at 2920 Roundrock Grove from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers of the event secured a who’s-who panel, including Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, SPD Chief Wayne Smith, Omari Ho-Sang of ASAP – (All Street, All People), Curtis Davis of Community Renewal, Representative Cedric Glover, and others who believe that gun violence is a public health emergency that requires all hands on deck.

“It is important to have these conversations in our community,” Curtis Davis, Allendale Community Coordinator of Community Renewal International, said. “We’re hoping to have a productive dialogue and to hear from those attending who may have ideas on how to reduce violence and create a safer environment.”

Among the topics listed for discussion:

Police training and community engagement

Transparency and accountability between city leaders and communities of color

Criminal justice and the courts

There will also be calls to action for increased community involvement in organizing against gun violence and requested commitments from local and state leaders to engage directly with the community on an ongoing basis to ensure equity and accessibility regardless of zip code, social or financial status.

This event is free and open to the public.