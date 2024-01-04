SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two cell-based gene therapies for treating sickle cell disease have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but the treatments are unaffordable for most patients who suffer from SCD.

These are the first cell-based gene therapies for treating sickle cell disease in patients 12 and over. One of the therapies is also the first-ever treatment that utilizes CRISPR/Cas 9 , a type of novel genome editing technology.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that affects around 100,000 people in the United States, and it’s most common in the African American population. It also affects Hispanic Americans.

This July 2019 image provided by the Sarah Cannon Research Institute shows Victoria Gray on her infusion day during a gene editing trial for sickle cell disease at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute and The Children’s Hospital At TriStar Centennial in Nashville. Since her treatment, Gray has weaned herself from pain medications she depended on to manage her symptoms. (Anthem Pictures/Sarah Cannon Research Institute via AP)

In sickle cell disease, a mutation in hemoglobin (a protein in red blood cells) slows the delivery of oxygen to the body’s tissues. Red blood cells in patients with sickle cell disease develop a crescent, or sickle, shape.

The sickled blood cells make it difficult for blood to flow in blood vessels and limit the amount of oxygen delivered to the body’s tissues.

Sickle cell disease can cause severe pain and organ damage, life-threatening disabilities, and early death.

Nicole Verdun, M.D., is the Office of Therapeutic Products director in the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research division. He says the FDA is excited to approve the cell-based gene therapies and help people whose lives have been severely disrupted by the sickle cell disease.

According to Verdun, the approval of gene therapy is promising for the future of more targeted and effective treatments for people who suffer from rare diseases and currently have limited options.

Casgevy is the first FDA-approved therapy that utilizes CRISPR/Cas 9 , a type of genome editing technology that modifies hematopoietic stem cells.

CRISPR/Cas 9 allows DNA to be cut in targeted areas, which allows portions of DNA to be removed, added to, or replaced. Modified blood stem cells are transplanted into the patient, where they attach and multiply within the bone marrow. Production of fetal hemoglobin then increases, and oxygen delivery is facilitated. This prevents the sickling of red blood cells.

The patient’s blood stem cells are modified and given back as a one-time, single-dose infusion for a blood stem cell transplant.

The patient must undergo high-dose chemotherapy, which removes cells from the bone marrow so they can later be replaced with the modified cells.

This important medical advancement that uses cell-based gene therapies to target a devastating disease has been rigorously evaluated by the FDA, according to Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Headache and itching are common side effects, as are mouth sores, nausea, musculoskeletal pain, vomiting, abdominal pain, low platelet and white blood cell counts, and febrile neutropenia.

Blood cancer has occurred in patients who were treated with Lyfgenia, and a black box warning about this specific risk is included in the labeling.

Patients undergoing treatment should be monitored for blood cancer for the rest of their life.

Casgevy and Lyfgenia applications received designations for Priority Review, Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy.

The FDA approved Casgevy to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. They approved Lyfgenia to Blueboird Bio Inc.

But the bad news is that these treatments for sickle cell disease are expensive.

Casgevy could cost each patient as much as $2 million.

Lyfgenia’s list price to treat sickle cell disease is $3.1 million per person.

The average lifetime cost for an American who suffers from sickle cell disease is $1.7 million, according to the American Society of Hematology. Leaving one to wonder how a family providing care for a child with SCD can afford the treatments recently approved by the FDA.