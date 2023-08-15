SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –The Defense Health Agency has authorized an emergency temporary prescription refill waiver for Louisiana TRICARE recipients due to the state of emergency caused by extreme heat.

All Louisiana parishes may receive emergency prescription refills now through August 25, 2023.

TRICARE is a health program for:

Active duty service members and their families;

National Guard/Reserve members and their families;

Retired service members and their families;

Survivors;

Former spouses;

Medal of Honor recipients and their families, and

Other registered in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS)

To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy.

To find a network pharmacy, DHA recommends calling Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303, using their pharmacy locator, or asking your clinician who prescribed the medication to call the pharmacy.