SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Health will host eight drive-thru flu vaccine clinics Friday.

Louisiana Parish Health Units will offer flu vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines, and COVID-19 bivalent boosters. Individuals can visit the health units listed below between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Bienville Parish Health Unit at 1285 Pine St., Suite 102, Arcadia, La. 71101

Bossier Parish Health Unit at 3022 Old Minden Rd., Bossier City, La. 71112

Caddo Parish Health Unit at 1035 Creswell Ave., Shreveport, La. 71101

Claiborne Parish Health Unit at 624 West Main St. Homer, La. 71040

DeSoto Parish Health Unit at 113 Jefferson St. Mansfield, La. 71052

Natchitoches Parish Health Unit at 625 Bienville Extension, Natchitoches, La. 71457

Red River Parish Health at Unit at 2015 Red Oak Rd. Coushatta, La. 71019

Sabine Parish Health Unit at 1230 West Louisiana Ave., Many, La. 71449

The vaccines are available for anyone ages six months and older. Flu vaccines are available at no cost if you have insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare coverage or are uninsured. There are no out-of-pocket costs.

Individuals getting the vaccine can visit any of the following health units on Friday between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

You will need to bring a valid insurance card to your visit if applicable. If you have an existing COVID-19 vaccination card, you may also get these to be updated.