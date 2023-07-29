SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Preparing for a new school year can be a chaotic time for students and parents, with longer and hotter days ahead.

Medical professionals advise parents of the importance of keeping kids hydrated not only during lunchtime but also in the classroom.

They advise parents to start weaning children off ‘screen time’ to reset their sleep cycle and improve their concentration.

“It’s very hard for the teacher to replicate that amount of stimulus that they’re getting from these highly designed games, electronics, lights, graphics,” Chief Medical Officer at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, Dominic Lucia, said.

Lucia said children should get between eight to twelve hours of sleep a night.

A nurse practitioner from Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, Anna Dick, said checking in with your pediatrician before returning to school is a critical touchpoint to flag any issues.

“For our younger kids, we focus a lot on developmental milestones, how they’re growing, what they’re eating, and how they’re sleeping. For our older kids, we might focus a little more on play safety, so safe bike riding, safe swimming habits,” Dick said.

These checkups are also the time to update your child’s vaccinations. Dr. Tonya Hunter with the Louisiana Department of Health said COVID-vaccine hesitancy transformed into overall vaccine hesitancy.

“So, it’s important though, we at least try to get all kids up to date based on their age and based on their vaccination schedule. Ready and ready to start the school year, healthy and protected. We have a saying in the Office of Public Health: healthy immunity means healthy community,” Hunter said.

The Louisiana Department of Health hosts a ‘Back to School Health and Wellness Expo‘ Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm.

The North and Central Offices are teaming up for the event at the Abundant Life Church, 618 Ben Drive, Natchitoches.

There will be family-friendly activities, covid vaccine information, and car seat safety checks.