DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish Police Jury announced Tuesday that the animal shelter is operating on a limited basis due to the spread of COVID among shelter staff.

According to DeSoto Parish Animal Services, three of the five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. They say the shelter will continue to handle emergencies to the best of its ability, but they ask for the community’s patience.

Phones will be set to send calls to the answering machine. The shelter says staff will attempt to return calls as they’re able.