SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A health system in Shreveport was recognized for its high-quality heart care.

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System has received national recognition for its cardiac care through The American College of Cardiology (ACC). They were presented with a HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence and a NCDR Chest Pain MI Registry Silver Performance Award.

Other hospitals that have earned such designations have met the criteria, including participation in at least two ACC Accreditation Services programs, NCDR registries, and targeted campaigns for quality improvement to help hospitals close gaps in guideline-based care.

CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center has been recognized, along with 82 other hospitals nationwide, as a MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award winner for their commitment to implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients.

Britni Powell, the cardiovascular program manager at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier, said employees constantly strive to improve all aspects of care. This includes diagnosis, surgical and non-surgical treatments through rehab, and other care components.

She adds that the distinction from the American College of Cardiology directly reflects the commitment of everyone in the health system who works to provide the very best cardiac care.

Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, is the ACC Accreditation Management Board chair. He said that CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier has demonstrated its commitment to providing this community with excellent heart care. He is proud to award CHRISTUS with the HeartCARE Center Designation.

The ACC offers CS-B access to accreditation services that help optimize patient outcomes and support the hospital’s financial performance.

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System is a faith-based and not-for-profit health system.

CHRISTUS is one of the largest Catholic health systems in the nation.