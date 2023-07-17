Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System held their 39th annual reunion for babies born in the neonatal intensive care unit on Sunday.

This year’s theme was “Once Upon a Dream.” Family and friends celebrated life and their little miracles with food, princesses, and fun.

Doctors and nurses also joined the celebration, reuniting with the babies they provide care for.

“We do it every year to bring back our babies who are born here and we took care of them, and we love to see them and how they are doing after they have been discharged from the neonatal ICU,” said Dr. Surinder Tank, a neonatologist at Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System.

Dr. Tank says he uses this opportunity to get feedback to continue to provide quality care. “We want to see how our parents are doing, you know, is there something which we can learn from it, something we could have changed, or you know some other special care we could have given to them.”

Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System is a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital and has a level 3 neonatal intensive unit for babies born sick or early.

“When a baby is inside a womb, they’re normally there for 40 weeks. And if they’re born four months early, after only 24 weeks, you’ve lost a lot of development. So, I’m really excited that we have this team of experts, and they provide incredible care,” said Amy Heron, Executive Director of Christus Foundation.

Heron’s excitement is two-fold, not only does she work for the care giving team at the health system, but she is also a mother to an NICU baby. She calls herself a “miracle mom” because her son was born two months early, weighing three pounds and 13 ounces.

“We get to see each other. We get to fellowship. We get to celebrate. There are major milestones that have happened, that would have never happened were it not for the amazing care they received,” said Heron.

Children ran around with colorful face paint and cupcakes, while dancing with princesses. Parents shared stories and reunited with doctors.

One family was celebrating their daughter’s first graduation from the unit. The baby girl named Scotland was born last October.

“She was born one pound, 13 ounces, so very small. She was 25 weeks so there was a lot of risk factors involved. Mom lost a lot of blood during the high-risk delivery and everything like that so it was very emotional, very scary, just wondering what was going to happen,” said Andrew Onellion, father to Scotland.

Scotland’s mother, Cari Onellion, says the NICU saved her daughter’s life. The family plans to come back to the NICU reunion every year to celebrate.

“It is just all about honoring life, and honoring health, and celebrating these miracles that are right here among us. And it’s the gift of childhood and it’s knowing that kids get to have that gift of childhood because of this great care they’ve received by an extraordinary team of caregivers,” said Heron.