SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Christus Health and Bossier Community College are celebrating a nursing partnership offering hands-on experience at Shreveport-Bossier Christus locations from seasoned healthcare providers.

Christus Health provided a grant to the BPCC Foundation to make this partnership happen. The Christus Clinical Education Team, largely behind this partnership, hopes to increase the class sizes of graduating nursing students at BPCC.

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer with Christus Shreveport- Bossier Health System, Dr. Steen Trawick, says the partnership can lead to jobs for nursing students after graduation. He hopes this collaboration will also help with the nursing shortage.

“Getting to the bedside and learning from seasoned nurses and seasoned staff. You can’t put a price tag on that. So being able to partner with BPCC with faculty and have them bring the students to the bedside at our hospital is going to be tremendous.”

The grant will support a clinical instructor for nursing students beginning the fall semester. It will cover the position for two years. During that time, they will evaluate the situation based on the number of hires and graduates from the BPCC Nursing Program.