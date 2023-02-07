TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System in Texarkana celebrated the expansion of its infusion center Tuesday.

The infusion center provides short and long-term care seven days a week. Therapy can include administering medications, providing electrolytes, blood, and other treatments.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Infusion Center in Texarkana (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

“One of the most important services a hospital provides is intravenous infusion, which is one of the reasons we invested over $500,000 in expanding CHRISTUS St. Michael Infusion Center,” said Jason Adams, President and CEO of CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “The expanded space increases our ability to serve more patients in an enhanced environment with greater privacy.”

Charlotte McKamie, the infusion center director, says the center provides treatments for many patients with chronic or debilitating conditions. She says patients with autoimmune disorders and immunodeficiencies like rheumatoid arthritis will benefit from the infusion center.

“We give IV antibiotics to patients with infections and administer blood and IV hydration to patients who need symptom support related to a chronic illness, pregnancy, or cancer.”

The center’s team of nurses can manage patients’ treatment plans with physicians within Texarkana and beyond. Adams says the center will enhance the quality of life for patients needing treatment.