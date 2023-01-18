SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – January is cervical cancer awareness month, and more than 4,000 women in the United States die of this preventable disease.

Dr. Martha Whyte, Louisiana Department of Health Director for Region 7, says most cervical cancers are associated with the sexually transmitted Human Papilloma Virus. But if it is detected early, cervical cancer is a very treatable cancer.

Cervical cancer affects the cells of your cervix, causing them to divide more rapidly and grow into a tumor.

“Cervical cancer doesn’t have many early symptoms, so a simple swab can find it early,” said Whyte. “When an OBGYN looks at you, you may not have any changes, or any pain, or any bleeding.”

Whyte says that’s why it’s important to get that swab before you do have those changes.

She also says it’s important to get your HPV vaccine. The CDC recommends the vaccine for both girls and boys between the ages of 11 and 12.

“The vaccine we have is a two-dose vaccine, and they’ve found a reduction by about 55% in women who have had that vaccine,” said Whyte. “It’s not going to prevent you from getting cervical cancer, but it does reduce your risk greatly.”

Doctors usually screen for cervical cancer in patients who are between the ages of 21 and 55, according to Whyte. But there may be a reason why your OBVYN wants to screen you earlier or later.

“Even when you’re through menopause, you really do need some screening done. Even those post-hysterectomy need screening.”

Screening for cervical cancer is available at health units or anywhere else reproductive healthcare is offered.

It’s also important to note that Hispanics and African Americans have higher risks of developing cervical cancer.

“Seeing your OBGYN is not just for when you’re pregnant,” says Whyte, who recommends that women:

Get informed about cervical cancer

Get screened for cervical cancer

Get vaccinated to protect yourself from cervical cancer

Whyte says that 30% of the young people in Louisiana are vaccinated with both doses of the HPV vaccine.

More than 13,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year.