SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System is looking for a new CEO after it was confirmed Dr. Steen Trawick is resigning from the position.

Dr. Trawick has been the CEO of the health system for four years overseeing a staff that includes more than 600 physicians and 1800 employees.

CHRISTUS issued the following statement on Dr. Trawick’s resignation:

“We extend our gratitude to Dr. Steen Trawick as he concludes his service with us on Dec. 1. Dr. Trawick joined CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System in 2019 as CEO and chief medical officer after a distinguished career as a hospital-based physician. During his tenure, he has advanced the quality of medicine at all of our North Louisiana ministries and successfully led the organization through the pandemic. We thank him for his dedication and wish him well in his future endeavors.”