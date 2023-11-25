LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A food safety alert from the Center for Disease Control Friday shows that a Salmonella infection outbreak has led 99 counts of sickness, including one in Arkansas.

The alert shows that the outbreak has been linked to cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products that have been recalled.

CDC officials released a report on November 17 that 43 people in 15 states had been infected in the outbreak.

In Friday’s report, an additional 56 people have been infected from an additional 17 states, creating a total case count of 99 people in 32 states.

Several brands of whole and pre-cut cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit have been recalled. They include Malichita brand whole cantaloupe, Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupe and ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products.

Additional brands of whole and pre-cut cantaloupe products that have been recalled include Rudy brand whole cantaloupes and Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes.

Consumers who have the products in their homes should throw them away.

For more information, read the entire alert regarding the outbreak at CDC.Gov.