SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is awarding $4.6 million to Louisiana to provide critical support for community efforts to prevent drug overdose.

The funding is part of a $279 million national initiative called Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) designed to help Louisiana expand harm reduction strategies. Low cost-strategies like naloxone an easy-to-use, small lifesaving medication to reverse an opioid overdose, and fentanyl test strips.

The announcement of this award comes on the heels of International Overdose Awareness Day, a day to remember and grieve those who have lost their lives and to encourage support and recovery.

According to the CDC, in 2021 the drug overdose death rate was 55.9 per 100,000 people in Louisiana.

“The drug overdose crisis in the United States is a constantly evolving, unwieldy, calculating presence that is claiming the lives of our parents, children, siblings, colleagues, and friends,” said the director Division of Overdose Prevention at CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, Grant Baldwin, PhD, MPH.

OD2A also provides people access to care and makes the latest data available to get ahead of the constantly evolving drug overdose crisis.

“CDC is committed to saving lives and to do this we must provide our communities with the resources they need to stay ahead of and respond to this crisis,” said Dr. Baldwin, PhD, MPH.

Louisiana has 11 opioid treatment programs including the Center for Behavioural Health in Shreveport.