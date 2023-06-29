SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Council on Aging is urging people to do routine wellness checks on their older loved ones during this summer heat because seniors may not know they are overheating.

“Because of medical history or prescriptions, they may be taking, they don’t know that they’re getting overheated as soon as someone younger may know,” said Monica Wright, Executive Director of Caddo Council on Aging.

Wright says that in addition to making sure seniors are hydrated, people must be aware of the warning signs of heat exhaustion. Excessive sweating, feeling lethargic, and not being attentive are a few.

Wright recommends keeping the thermostat at least in the low 70s in this heat, but she recognizes some seniors are not tolerant of the cold.

The council is providing box fans to people 60 and older during the summer. The pickup hours are from 9 a.m. to noon at the CCOA office located at 1700 Buckner St. Suite 240, Shreveport, LA 71101. Seniors must show ID to prove their age and that they reside in Caddo Parish.

“A lot of seniors are more open to using the fan than they are to the air conditioning just because that’s just something that they’re accustomed to growing up, so the fans do provide that extra circulation of the air,” said Wright.

A cold towel can also provide relief in these temperatures.

The council is seeking donations for more electrical box fans.

For more warning signs of heat exhaustion and what to do, visit the CDC.