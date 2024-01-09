SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The holidays have come and gone. Now the change of season is around the corner. A Bossier specialist is reminding the community of the symptoms and risks of allergies.

As we will soon see the winter season come to an end. Dr. Gonzalo Alvarez is reminding the community to be cautious of plants and trees that will begin to pollinate.

Experts believe the number one misconception is that people don’t believe they have allergies

“Different plants pollinate at different times of the year, so at the beginning of the year in spring, you have a lot of trees, and believe me when I tell you, we have a lot of different trees causing havoc here in the spring. In the Summer, we also have the grass pollinating, and in the Fall, we have the weeds,” Dr. Gonzalo Alvarez del Real, MD, Allergy Immunologist at Highland Clinic said.

Dr. Alvarez explained that although certain plants pollinate in specific seasons, there is always a chance of overlapping.

Alvarez adds you should refrain from having a steroid shot administered for pain relief because it can cause side effects such as weight gain, high blood pressure, stroke, diabetes, and infections.