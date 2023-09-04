EL DORADO, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Arkansas Urology Foundation is hosting a series of free prostate cancer screening events during September at five locations across the state.

These events offer men the opportunity to receive a potentially life-saving prostate cancer screening. Their 19th annual kickoff to men’s health is in recognition of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

In a media statement they say, prostate cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer, accounting for around 15 percent of all diagnosed cancer cases in male patients. One in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

Arkansas Urology Foundation stated their events focus on reaching the uninsured or underinsured, those who might not seek screening due to anxiety about the exams, and those at higher risk for prostate cancer.

That includes those with a family history of prostate cancer, African American, Latino and Hispanic men over 40, and white men over 50, especially if they haven’t been screened in the last year.

Participants are eligible to win door prizes at each event, including a 65-inch television.

“These events make a real difference in people’s lives, and it’s a privilege to be a part of that,” said the Director of the Arkansas Urology Foundation, Chris Shenep, “For over 25 years, Arkansas Urology has been dedicated to bringing world-class care to Arkansans. The foundation is committed to serving the community, and this screening event is a testament to that.”

Dates and locations are:

Each event is from 4 to 7 p.m.

Each screening includes a blood test for Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) and a combination PSA-DRE prostate exam.