SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteer drivers to help revitalize a program that provides free rides for patients going to and from cancer treatment.

The American Cancer Society Senior Program Manager for the South Region, Ro Morvant, describes the transportation program as similar to ride-share programs like Lyft and Uber.

“It is a ride-share service that we utilize volunteers to take patients to and from treatment,” Morvant said.

Morvant said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, the program in Shreveport-Bossier was one of the most active volunteer driver programs in the state.

The program requires a minimum of 12 volunteers to operate. Currently, there are only two drivers signed up.

The ride service is free to patients and is meant to ease transportation and financial burdens on patients and their caregivers.

“Sometimes certain treatments will make people sick where they can’t drive and so they need someone to be able to take them back and forth. That’s why this program is so vital and needed back in the community.”

The program is app-based, much like other ride-share platforms. Social workers at ACS help patients navigate the app to request rides to and from appointments.

Volunteer drivers must have valid driver’s licenses and undergo online training and onboarding.

The training process can get drivers on the road as quickly as they’d like, as the online courses are self-paced, but Morvant said it should be completed within a week.

ACS does not schedule volunteers. They can drive according to their own schedule, but Morvant said volunteers must be committed to patient service.

“It’s a commitment, yes, but it’s a commitment that you can control so when things get busier, and life happens, you can put it on pause for a second. That’s why we need as many volunteers as we do to get it restarted, so if one person has to step out for a season, we have plenty to keep the program alive.”

The service is available to patients throughout the Shreveport-Bossier area, including rural areas distant from the area’s three cancer treatment facilities.

Morvant said, “where you live shouldn’t determine if you live” because all patients deserve the chance to survive cancer.

This is a volunteer program, so ACS does not reimburse drivers for gas and other related expenses. They can, however, track their mileage while volunteering for tax purposes. Drivers are also required to provide proof of COVID vaccine and boosters.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer driver may do so by visiting cancer.org or calling 1-800-227-2345, and a volunteer coordinator will provide you with the necessary information to begin driving.