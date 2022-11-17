TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Special Olympics Arkansas kicked off its annual Area 11 Bowling competition at Texarkana’s Holiday Bowl Wednesday.

Dozens of athletes came out to throw strikes and compete with teams across south Arkansas, including Ashdown, Genoa, Emerson, and Springhill.

Ann Hudson, a field representative for Special Olympics Arkansas, said events like this are essential for athletes around the community who are eager to compete.

“For once, we’re focusing on abilities rather than their disability, and I think that’s important,” Hudson said. “Bowling is kind of an equalizer for everyone and especially here in this area. It’s recreation, its leisure, but it’s also competition.”

The top players from the three-day tournament will advance to the state-level competition in Little Rock in December.

For more information, visit the Special Olympics Arkansas website.