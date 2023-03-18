SHREVEPORT. La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A nine-year-old Shreveport girl was celebrated by the Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana organization.

Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana celebrated Serenity’s wish for a vacation road trip with a send-off party at Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry in Shreveport Saturday afternoon.

Serenity was surprised at her send-off party.

“I feel great,” she said.

Serenity has a very fun-loving and vibrant personality, and her bright energy has helped her remain positive during her battle with cancer. When choosing her wish, Serenity was adamant about involving her entire family. Ultimately, she chose a vacation to Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, Texas. Serenity’s trip is scheduled for March 20-25.

Working with the national Jewelers for Children organization, Make-A-Wish, and Lee Michaels surprised Serenity with a wish celebration party Saturday. After a red carpet welcome, Lee Michaels presented Serenity with a personalized charm bracelet and all of the snacks and toys she will need for the ride to Grapevine (and back!).

Serenity’s family was just as excited about her send-off party as she was. Her mom Dawn kept the secret to surprise her daughter.

“It was amazing because we didn’t know if it was going to happen, but when we got the call, and we got the information that it was happening, it was exciting, and she didn’t even know. I kept it a secret up until this point,” Dawn said.