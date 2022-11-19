SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department’s Chaplains on patrol held a prayer vigil and turkey giveaway at a Shopper’s Value Grocery Store Saturday morning.

Several department chaplains gathered to pray with community members as they passed by and shopped at the chain’s Jewella Avenue location.

Reverend Calvin Kimble is one of the Shreveport Pastors on Patrol involved with the prayer vigil and turkey giveaway.

“We are trying to help people who are in need, and we thought we would do something that would be feasible to help those who may not can get a turkey or may not have a turkey,” Rev. Kimble said.

Turkey’s were given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

One woman arrived just as the last turkey was given away and was escorted into the store by Rev. Kimble of the chaplains’ group who purchased a turkey for her.

“I didn’t have to spend a penny for it, and I thank him for his kindness and his generosity. I hope that it overflows to others in the community that we would become more givers than receivers,” Pecola Gibbs said, “Many times when we are complaining and feeling down and out, all we have to do is call on the Lord and look to the hills From whence cometh our help. I get full when I think about how God has blessed me.”