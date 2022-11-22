SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission will serve more than a thousand Thanksgiving meals to men, women, and children in the area on Thursday.

The Mission will feed mission residents and deliver 1,000 meals packed to go.

Community Renewal helped the Mission to identify families who are most in need of meals, and those meals will be boxed by volunteers from Grawood Baptist Church and brought to those families in need.

“Through your generosity and compassion, you have let the most hurting and broken in our community know they are loved and they are not alone,” Pastor Larry Otwell, SB Mission Executive Director, said.

Giving BAK Foundation partnered with the Mission to smoke enough turkeys for all 1,300 meals that will be served. The remainder of the Thanksgiving meal is made possible by generous community members.